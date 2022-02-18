Model: The Whitney Status - Foundation. Buyers can select color options. Estimated Close of Escrow date TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $374,700
ELKO – An employee at Nevada Gold Mines’ Cortez Hills Underground Operation was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident.
Detectives pulled over a red Hummer at the west Elko interchange
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Friday night on a felony child endangerment charge for allegedly leaving meth and heroin in a car with two y…
ELKO – Two people died from injuries when their pickup overturned on U.S. Highway 93.
ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved a settlement agreement between the Elko Police Department and a local man arrested during a …
The mining community in the Elko area is mourning the loss of Marissa Hill, who was killed late Monday night in a powered haulage accident at …
Once the center and pool are open, the current Municipal Pool would be demolished to allow more parking
ELKO – A domestic disturbance led to an Elko man being arrested on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle.
ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…
ELKO – An Elko man was given two suspended sentences in Elko County Jail after being arrested twice on felony charges last year.