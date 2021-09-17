3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $376,000

Model: The Fallon II. Status: 4 Way stage. All colors and finishes have been selected by the Builder and cannot be changed. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $6,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.