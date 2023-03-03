Model - The Mesquite GBE Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entry, dining room, kitchen, laundry and baths Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, 3' X 5' Kitchen Island. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note, refrigerator is no longer included. Builder to pay up to $10,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $376,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday on multiple charges after police chased his vehicle from a mine parking lot through town on Interstate 80.
A former bank teller has been sentenced to nine months in jail and to pay more than $25,000 in restitution after pleading no contest to exploi…
Winter weather advisories have been issued for nearly all of northeastern Nevada as a large storm system is expected to deliver two blasts of …
U.S. Highway 93 was closed between Wells and Jackpot late Monday night and remained closed Tuesday morning
ELKO – The Elko Bomb Squad was called to out to Spring Creek on Thursday afternoon.