Model - The Lamoille II. Status - Complete. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 12/13/2021. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $6,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $378,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A vehicle accident resulting in the death of a woman at an Elko gas station/convenience store more than a year ago was resolved Thursda…
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested more than half a dozen times this year was booked Friday on felony charges over the theft of an ATM m…
Erin Shea BlachErin Shea Blach, 17, is the daughter of Jodie Blach. Her escort for the dance is Micheal Klekas. For the assembly, her escort i…
A full autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identify the victim
Most cases of sinusitis are associated with viral infections, which are bulletproof to antibiotics.
ELKO – Another school board meeting has been canceled, this time about three hours before it started due to threats toward board members.
Sisolak, 67, was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a bomb threat to a school last month.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Saturday on a warrant related to a high-speed police chase in August during which she allegedly crashed into…
ELKO – A Las Vegas man charged in the violent robbery of a customer at an Elko convenience store in August was booked into Elko County Jail ov…