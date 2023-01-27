This 3 bedroom 2 bath home shows nothing but true pride in ownership and is located conveniently in one of Elko's newer subdivisions. I wish it was summer time so you could see the front and back yard and all that the owner has poured into this place. The backyard is like a little oasis offering a brand new hot tub and a 16 foot pergola (the sunshade is down for wintertime) an oversized 24 foot concrete patio, and many perennial flower beds. Shutters were added to the outside of the home, an upgraded front door, and all garage shelving will stay. This home is literally adorable and will make someone very happy! Come take a look!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $379,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – One miner was killed and another injured Monday afternoon at the Goldstrike Underground operation, Nevada Gold Mines reported Tuesday morning.
“Thank you to everyone stuck on the lift for your patience as the crews worked as quickly as possible to get you down.”
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on multiple charges early Monday morning after police responded to a “theft in progress” at a motorsports dealership.
A Crescent Valley man was jailed Wednesday after entering a motel room and allegedly threatening a woman who was taking a shower
Jan. 17
ELKO – Police say they have identified the people involved in a Jan. 19 shooting on the 12th Street Bridge.
City, club answer questions on major project
Donna Beadle wore a borrowed pair of snowshoes and Juan Solis used binoculars to search as they followed Bumble’s tracks through snow and across streams
Alexandra M. Molina, 27, of Elko was arrested Jan. 15, 2023, at Albertson’s for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and…
ELKO — Hello Elko readers, my name is Tiffany Williams and I am the new vice principal at Elko High School but not new to Elko County or the s…