3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $380,000

Welcome home to this well maintained, move in ready one level home with open floorplan and an unfinished basement to grow into. Main level features great room of the kitchen, dining and family room with beautiful wood floors, granite countertops in the kitchen with an island and pot rack overhead, 2 additional bedrooms, main bath, laundry and the master suite that features separate shower and tub, double vanities and a walk in closet. Basement is unfinished and plumbed for an additional bath and sump pump located under the stairs. Gate access on the side, easy to maintain yard with retaining wall. Nice covered porch area to enjoy the outside