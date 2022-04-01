This immaculate Aspen floorplan by Bailey Homes is gorgeous and offers a large open living space with beautiful flooring & is upgraded nicely! The kitchen boasts an oversized island, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, two pantries & the stainless steel appliances all stay - check out that fridge! The master bedroom offers trey ceilings, a large closet & the ensuite offers double sinks, tile shower & a large jetted tub! Upstairs you'll find the 3rd bedroom plus a den that's perfect for a TV room or office. Outside, the fully fenced backyard offers a patio area plus a large covered deck while still leaving plenty of room for a pool or playground! This great home was built in 2018 and is over 1,700 sq ft with a triple car garage - conveniently located near shopping & schools - put it on your list of homes to see today!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $387,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Spring Creek man was shot to death Tuesday evening near Carlin and the shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, acc…
Westbound lanes closed
ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting incident off Interstate 80 west of Carlin.
Property owners association also in the process of hiking fines and amending other rules
ELKO – A 16-hour manhunt for a homicide suspect in Eureka County ended Wednesday, but the Eureka County Sheriff is not saying whether he was f…
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Sunday morning at a hotel after allegedly striking a woman in the head with a crowbar.
ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a homicide Tuesday evening west of Carlin.
ELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer.
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information to locate Naomi Irion
A suspect in the kidnapping of a Fernley woman has been taken into custody by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies.