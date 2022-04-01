 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $387,500

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $387,500

This immaculate Aspen floorplan by Bailey Homes is gorgeous and offers a large open living space with beautiful flooring & is upgraded nicely! The kitchen boasts an oversized island, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, two pantries & the stainless steel appliances all stay - check out that fridge! The master bedroom offers trey ceilings, a large closet & the ensuite offers double sinks, tile shower & a large jetted tub! Upstairs you'll find the 3rd bedroom plus a den that's perfect for a TV room or office. Outside, the fully fenced backyard offers a patio area plus a large covered deck while still leaving plenty of room for a pool or playground! This great home was built in 2018 and is over 1,700 sq ft with a triple car garage - conveniently located near shopping & schools - put it on your list of homes to see today!

