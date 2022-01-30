This home is ready for you to move into. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. This home comes with a deck and large patio. The walk out basement features a large game room and bar, a fully finished bathroom with a jetted tub, a ton of storage, and even has room to grow with a partially finished bedroom. Some of the extras one this home include heated rain gutters, gas stove, custom bar in the basement with a mini fridge. Make sure you get in and see this one before it goes!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000
