3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000

Authorities say they still are investigating the theft of an ancient Torah from a man who was staying at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Metro Police say the item was reported stolen from The Venetian last month. They say a man told detectives that he had left his Torah inside of the convention room that had been converted into a synagogue. Police say the Torah had been used in the convention room since June 8 and had remained in that location until it was reported stolen two days later. They say hotel video surveillance shows a man walking through the property pulling a suitcase on wheels. However, but police have not been able to identify the suspect.