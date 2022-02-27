Stop what you're doing and come see this gorgeous home today! Spectacular, newer 3/2 home in Hamilton Stage. Inside, you'll fall in love with the dramatic 9 ft ceilings and spacious living room. Just to the left of the living room is a kitchen that's to die for! Granite counters, a huge island, tons of storage in beautiful cabinetry and access to the backyard! The master bodes a trey ceiling, walk in closet and large master bath with oversized tub. The two extra bedrooms and bathroom are located on the opposite side of the home, giving you privacy in the master. Outside, there's plenty of room for entertaining in the fully fenced backyard. Owners recently put sod in the backyard, a sprinkler system, a covered gazebo and newly planted trees. And the VIEWS are absolutely breathtaking! There's also a large 2 car garage and plenty of parking for all your toys! This home is immaculate and won't last long! Call for your own private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $405,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A former bank teller was arrested Thursday for allegedly bilking a customer she befriended out of more than $20,000.
Also in the trunk was “a large amount of 9mm ammo.”
ELKO – A passenger in a side-by-side was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle rolled west of Elko.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Thursday on a charge of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14.
According to i-80, the underground deposit at Granite Creek is one of the highest-grade gold deposits in North America, with resource grades over 10 grams of gold per metric ton.
ELKO – Interstate 80’s eastbound lanes between Elko and Wells were closed Saturday afternoon when a suspect being chased committed suicide whi…
ELKO – An Elko man who was on parole for burglary was arrested Friday for cheating at gambling.
ELKO – An Elko man who was accused of trying to hit a sheriff’s patrol vehicle multiple times with a stolen pickup has been sentenced to priso…
ELKO — An Elko man has been arrested on a felony battery charge after a December incident in which he allegedly drove toward a woman with his …
Detectives pulled over a red Hummer at the west Elko interchange