3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $408,500

Welcome to the Merwin Home 3! This single level 1,760-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 693-SF 2-car garage. Enter through the 8ft front door to a large entry hall equipped with a built in desk space with drawers and storage closets on both sides. After admiring the 9ft ceilings look down at the luxury vinyl plank flooring you'll see throughout the main areas of the home. Natural light fills the kitchen, dining and living room spaces defining open concept living. Chefs kitchen offers gourmet double door refrigerator/freezer, convenient pot filler, stainless steel vented hood over an electric stove, and large pantry including multiple electrical outlets to tuck your countertop appliances away. Oversized 3cm granite topped island with a deep single basin kitchen sink and Moen motion sense kitchen faucet is centrally located for everyone to use. Feel the upgraded carpet while exploring the perfectly placed master suite which boasts can lighting, a ceiling fan, and a custom walk-in closet. Master ensuite has double vanity with rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowl, and a rain fall shower head over the ceramic tile surrounded tub and Euro glass shower door.