Better than new! Built in 2020, this little beauty is turn key ready for you. Featuring an open concept, this adorable 3 bed, 3 bath home is perfect for entertaining friends and guests. Enjoy the upgrades this home has to offer, such as granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and a fully landscaped yard. The kitchen is spacious with a lovely kitchen island, pendant lighting and beautiful white cabinetry. The main bedroom features a large walk-in closet and beautiful barn doors that lead to the ensuite. The third bedroom is located upstairs and has it's own bathroom and loft area that can be an office, a library or anything you want! Beautiful hardwood floors flow throughout the main living. The back yard has a large patio area and is fully fenced with full sprinkler system. Don't miss your chance to make this charming home yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $410,000
