3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $410,000

You'll fall in love with this charming, bright and airy Autumn Colors home! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is newly updated throughout putting a new spin on this lovely floorplan. The kitchen is decked out with top of the line appliances including a gas range with built in air fryer! AND the expansive backyard is all new too...You'll enjoy the lovely pergola and a firepit/sitting area, all designed for your family and friends to enjoy. Raised garden beds are great for flowers and veggies and it's all easy to maintain. The side yard area is set up for additional parking for your RV and toys. Pictures say a thousand words, but you have to see this in person! Put this beautifully renovated home on your list to see today! .

