Nestled on 10 acres and 10 min from shopping district. This beautiful home offers over 1800 square feet of living space and unparalleled mountain and valley views! Step inside to over 9-foot vaulted ceilings, creating an open and spacious atmosphere throughout the entire home. The split floor plan includes three generously-sized bedrooms, and a radiant spa in the master bath! The heart of this home lies in the gourmet kitchen which boasts top-of-the-line appliances and a walk-in pantry offers plenty of storage space for all your culinary needs. Imagine cooking meals while enjoying the stunning views just outside your full-length windows, which provide an almost 360-degree panorama of the surrounding natural beauty. Recently painted and meticulously maintained, this home sparkles like new. The attention to detail is evident in every corner, with carefully chosen finishes and upscale features. For those with multiple vehicles or a need for extra storage check out the finished triple garag Plus RV hookups! Enjoy the lush lawn, and an artistic patio that features the amazing Ruby Mountain View. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional retreat.