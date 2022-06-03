Like new 3 bed 2 bath Elko home. Open concept layout! Spacious living room, dining room area. and kitchen tied seamlessly together as one with tiled floor, vaulted ceilings and over sized center kitchen island. Kitchen boasts matching stainless steel appliances; electric glass top range and oven with over head vent, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Tons of counter space and cabinets and hideaway walk in pantry This home offers spacious bedrooms and main bath with tub shower combo and single vanity sink. Master is large and master bath is stunning with stand alone tub, glass shower and double sink vanity. This home rests on a 10 acre lot with a breathtaking view of the Rubies. Home boasts insulated 3 car garage, metal roof, and a/c.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $428,000
