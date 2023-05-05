Huge Price Reduction and seller is offering $10,000.00 towards buyers buy down rate or closing costs. Seller is Motivated!! Move in Ready!!! Welcome to this Newer home that was built in 2019 and has over $30,000 in upgrades. Home features open concept floor plan with primary bedroom and en suite on main level. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a loft upstairs. 1/2 bathroom on main level along with kitchen and laundry room. Full Stucco Exterior. Winterhaven soft close cabinets, 3cm granite, luxury vinyl plank flooring, upgraded carpet, ceramic tile, LED Lighting throughout, Stainless Steel appliances. Two tone paint, upgraded lighting and plumbing package, Low-E high efficiency windows. Built on a heated crawl space. Electric fireplace upgraded. The backyard has plenty of room to entertain and low maintenance, well maintained with large patio, turf grass, built in fire pit, trees with drip system and fully fenced. Watch the fireworks right from your backyard. The front yard is rock with a covered patio. This home is ready for you to call your own.