New Construction home that will sit on a 1.86 acre corner lot with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Verdi Model that offers a very spacious open living, dining, & kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch and covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, & walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion March, 2022. Agent and owner are related.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Prices paid by U.S. consumers jumped 7% in December from a year earlier, the highest inflation rate since 1982.
ELKO – An Elko man has been charged with abuse of an older or vulnerable person following an incident in a restaurant last summer.
ELKO – A Utah man was booked on $55,000 bail after being arrested at a West Wendover casino for allegedly trying to cash bogus checks.
ELKO – A woman who received three suspended sentences last month was booked this week on charges of check fraud at a local credit union.
More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination, including some distributed through…
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada could be in for a long wildfire season, considering it began on Jan. 10.
The suspect ran across the street and into the Walmart store, where he made threats to kill employees, according to police
ELKO – A woman driving an SUV was clocked at 99 mph Thursday on Interstate 80 and later booked into Elko County Jail, but not before she alleg…
ELKO – A man who was given a suspended prison sentence last month on a felony drug charge was arrested again Friday in a car that was reported…
Northern Nevada continues to see modest increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, rising more than 70% over the past two weeks