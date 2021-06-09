 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $486,800

MH4 by MPM. MH4 floor plan is a spacious 2179 sq ft open concept layout with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, and 1029 sq ft 3 car garage.This split 3 car garage offers a single car on one side and a 2 car on the other. Standard features include: 3 CM granite, 9 ft vaulted ceilings, 8 ft front door, Moen motion sense kitchen faucet, stainless steel appliances, single basin kitchen sink, pot filler in kitchen, vented hood, gourmet refrigerator, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowls, rain shower head, waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring, and tile. Central air. Final home may vary from illustration. Taxes not assessed buyer to verify. View More

