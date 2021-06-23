 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $489,000

Model - The Genoa. Please see associated docs for complete list of upgrades in this home. Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator.

