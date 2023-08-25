Welcome to 1010 Benti Way, a stunning one-level home that offers spacious and luxurious living. Walking up to this home you will notice the larger concrete pad, a great sitting area to drink your morning coffee with a fully landscaped front yard. As you step inside, the kitchen showcases granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with an open concept perfect for entertaining. This home features custom blinds throughout that add a touch of elegance while providing privacy. The formal dining area is spacious enough to comfortably host large dinner parties. This beautifully maintained property boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, including two main suites with two walk in closets on each suite, The additional 3rd bathroom features double vanity sinks. The backyard is fully landscaped and fenced, great for privacy with a sprinkler system throughout, storage shed and washer and dryer to stay with home! This is close to many amenities and one you won't want to miss.