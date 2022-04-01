3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $499,000

Model: The Genoa Status -Complete Builder requires a 60 day escrow period. This home includes $60,000 in upgrades; see New Construction Selections in Associated Docs for the complete list. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender.