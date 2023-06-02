Inspired by our new Dublin home. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ideal for entertaining and comfortable living. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, an 8' island and Bailey Homes signature butler's pantry. The master bedroom and bathroom provide the perfect space for relaxation. Large walk-in closet with access to an oversized laundry and mud room. All on one level! 9' ceilings throughout with 10' tray ceilings in the entry, great room and master bedroom. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Annual Taxes are estimated. Home is under Construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $499,900
