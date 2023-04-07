Home completed and ready for your buyer! The Genoa Model. Build Status: COMPLETE. Price includes over $5,000 in upgrades! Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $509,000
