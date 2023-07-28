Inspired by our new Dublin home. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ideal for entertaining and comfortable living. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, an 8' island and Bailey Homes signature butler's pantry. The master bedroom and bathroom provide the perfect space for relaxation. Large walk-in closet with access to an oversized laundry and mud room. All on one level! 9' ceilings throughout with 10' tray ceilings in the entry, great room and master bedroom. Expect all the same luxury standards included with every Bailey home. Annual Taxes are estimated. Home is under Construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $509,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Divorce filings in Elko County, Nevada
A man who led police on two car chases and then jumped into the river to elude capture remained at large on Tuesday afternoon.
The victims said three males wearing dark clothing entered their residence armed with a baseball bat and hammer
Anyone looking to rent a house at up to $2,000 a month rent needs a minimum of a 600-credit score out of 850
First Majestic Silver Corp. reported that there have been positive drilling results from ongoing exploration programs at the Jerritt Canyon mi…