3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $529,900

Model: The Hawthorne 2.0. Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors; Covered patio is optional. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD . Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.

