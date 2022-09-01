This stunning custom home features a one of a kind floor plan, Alabama Hickory floors, a large southern style front porch for lazy afternoons, a large covered patio in the back with fans, a fire pit, and an automatic drip system for the forest like yard. Listing agent is the principal
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash on Mountain City Highway.
ELKO – An Elko man who was once charged with attempted murder and has served four prison sentences in the last 10 years was arrested Saturday …
This was the 22nd fatal crash of the year in the Northern Command East area.
ELKO – A split verdict acquitted an Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy of two out of four charges alleging sexual assault and battery Tuesday in Elk…
Aug. 17Amanda L. Iler-Wilson and John C. Wilson, married Dec. 14, 2018
ELKO – A Boise man was arrested on a felony indecent exposure charge following a hot tub incident at a Jackpot casino.
Robert R. Burns, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested Aug. 20, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen …
Aug. 15
An Elko man has received two suspended sentences in addition to one he was handed last summer.
ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties.