 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
contributed

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900

This stunning custom home features a one of a kind floor plan, Alabama Hickory floors, a large southern style front porch for lazy afternoons, a large covered patio in the back with fans, a fire pit, and an automatic drip system for the forest like yard. Listing agent is the principal

View More

This content was contributed by a user of the site. If you believe this content may be in violation of the terms of use, you may report it.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Divorces

Divorces

Aug. 17Amanda L. Iler-Wilson and John C. Wilson, married Dec. 14, 2018

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News