Model: The Genoa: Plan GEZH-1 Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entry way, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry and baths. Vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. There is a $35 per year trail and sign maintenance fee. Retaining wall may be required for city code, price will depend on floor plan. Wall will be at buyers expense. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.