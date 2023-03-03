Model: The Overton ZH. Status - Not Permitted This lot is available as land only for $85,000. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen, dining, living room, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note the refrigerator is no longer included. Annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $620,300
