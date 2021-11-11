Prime Elko Summit Estates home. Constructed of Quad-Loc insulated concrete from the footings to roof trusses which insures energy efficiency quiet atmosphere. Natural gas and fiberoptic wifi in place. Stucco exterior with cultured stone accent. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms on main level, TV room, Family room with full bar and 3rd bathroom in basement with an additional room for crafts, workout equipment or whatever. The acacia solid hardwood has been recently professionally refinished and new carpet installed in the basement. There is a wine storage area with wine racks under the basement stairs. The kitchen has custom walnut cabinetry, granite counters and a HUGE pantry with a full fridge and ice maker that remains with the home. Garage is insulated, sheet rocked and painted with upgraded insulated garage doors. There are 2 pellet stoves installed which keeps both levels toasty in the winter. The main bedroom features a sitting room and a sauna. There is an office off the dining.The home is situated in a gated community. The rear yard is fenced for domestic animals with a lawn, sprinkler system and fruit trees. There is a patio with a fire pit. LISTING AGENT IS OWNER OF PROPERTY.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $650,000
