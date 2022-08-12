Model: The Paradise: Plan # PAZH -1. Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entry way, living room, kitchen, dining, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes on
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $662,000
