Welcome to this stunning Kingston model built by Braemar. This home offers a spacious 3,896 square feet of total living space. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, this property is perfect for those seeking comfort and luxury. The exterior features a elegant wood beam entrance, behind the fence is an impressive 160-ft. long cement driveway which leads to the 30-foot RV pad with electricity. Large 3 car garage, a 10x12-ft covered composite deck for outdoor entertainment, and a sprawling 20x55-ft patio underneath. Inside, the primary bathroom offers a stand-alone tub for relaxation, while the Jack and Jill bedrooms provide convenience and privacy. The open concept design showcases a beautiful quartz kitchen counter top, pot filler, and two ovens. The welcoming entry way brings you to the living room which has ample natural lighting through numerous windows. The walkout basement includes one fully finished bathroom, leaving the rest ready for customization to suit the buyer's preferences. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to own a home that combines modern elegance with practicality.