Beautiful custom home! Adjacent to the fourth fairway at the Ruby View Golf Course. Through the large front door into the entry way with built-in shelves and custom lighting. To the left is the office with built in cabinets and granite countertop. To the right of the entry is an oversized coat closet in the hallway leading to the media room. In the media room there is an entire wall of built-in cabinets custom built for the surround sound and TV that stay with the home. The large living room has 14 foot ceilings with a double sliding glass door that leads to a 540 square foot covered patio overlooking the golf course. The kitchen has an extra large island, double ovens, microwave drawer, and a beautiful copper farm style sink. The Master bedroom has patio access and golf course views from the large windows, with split his and hers vanity sinks in the master bathroom, a large walk in tiled shower and a large soaking tub. The other 2 bedrooms have ample closet space and a shared jack in jill bathroom with each room having their own vanity. Upgraded bamboo flooring throughout the home. The fully landscaped yard is very low maintenance with extra paved areas for relaxing. Must See!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $749,000
