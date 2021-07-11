3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $795,000

Energy Efficient Home with stunning golf course views! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home is built to entertain both in and outdoors. The completely custom kitchen features high-end appliances: Subzero refrigerator, Wolf brand freezer with wine cooler, custom Viking Down Draft gas stove, beer tap, and icemaker. In addition, the kitchen has granite countertops, a wraparound breakfast bar, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen, laundry room, master bath, and master bedroom all have heated floors, on their own thermostat. The home is set up with a water softener and tankless hot water heater, recessed lights, and chandeliers throughout the home. A surround sound system is set up and stays with the home. TVs inside and outside the home stay with the home. Each spacious bedroom has a walk-in closet. Remote shades in the living room, dining room, and on the deck next to the Swim Spa. This energy-efficient home has lush artificial turf both in the front and back yards. The backyard features a pergola, Swim Spa, and outdoor kitchen: with a sink, refrigerator, and bar for entertaining. Even the garage is amazing! The garage is 1,846 SQ' with one bay having a 12 ft door and approximately 45 ft. deep.