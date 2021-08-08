3 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $559,900

Stunning Dysart Ranch Home built by Bottari!!! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1852 SF of living space. This home features an open floor plan, partial log walls, pellet stove, kitchen island and laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen comes equipped with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Laundry room is conveniently located and the washer and dryer stay!!! This beautiful home also boasts an enclosed porch area with wood stove, and another covered patio for the convenience of hosting great gatherings with friends and family. This home also comes equipped with an extra deep 2 car garage, gorgeous large windows and a choke cherry tree. Located on a quiet road in the highly coveted town of Lamoille with the spectacular views of the Ruby Mountains, nestled on the +10 acres for anything you desire. You don't want to miss this one!!!