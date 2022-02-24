 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $799,000

Welcome to 1645 Westlund Drive at the base of the Ruby Mountain Range in Lamoille, NV. You will be greeted with a Dutch front door divided in the middle, allowing homeowners to open the top portion while keeping the bottom portion closed. The halves are secured with a latch to keep the door as one when needed. The dual functionality of a Dutch door is a unique, yet practical way to connect indoor and outdoor spaces. The kitchen offers a propane range top, sleek white cabinetry, and new appliances. There are 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level along with a laundry room off the garage. The living room has an oversized sliding glass door to connect outdoor and indoor spaces as well. There is a custom picture frame window in the living room. Upstairs you will find a bonus room and storage closet. The main bedroom is also upstairs with a walk in closet and beautiful bathroom including a shower and tub. Outside, there is a 500 sq ft guest house. Enjoy the beautiful landscaping with an automatic sprinkler system. The wrap around porch features refurbished wood from a farm in Idaho. There is ample space in the oversized 20x40 finished garage.

