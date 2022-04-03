 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $140,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $140,000

This is an amazing 2 acres! It is fully fenced with mature trees and has a spectacular view of the lake! Take a look today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fernley woman's death a homicide

Fernley woman's death a homicide

A joint statement released Thursday by sheriff's officials of rural Churchill and Lyon counties said cause of death of Naomi Irion is known ...

Elko man gets prison for battery

Elko man gets prison for battery

ELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News