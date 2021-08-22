3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $170,000

Enjoyable 3-bedroom, 2 baths manufactured home in Spring Creek. The open floor plan gives the home a spacious feel, great for entertaining. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, a gas oven/range, and an adjacent laundry room. The dining room has a pellet stove. The master bath features a garden tub/shower combo. This lovely home sits on over an acre of land. With mature trees and a partially fenced yard. The home has an insulated shop/ garage with 220 power. There is also a shed on the property for additional storage. Enjoy the view of the Ruby Mountains from the back deck. Call today to view this home in person.