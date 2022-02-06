3 Bedroom, 2 bath non-permanent manufactured home with easy access, conveniently located next to Southfork Reservoir. Horse property with approx. 672 sf shop. Includes wood stove and wrap around porch. Less than 15 minutes from Khoury's stop light.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $170,000
