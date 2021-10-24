great location nice land scape great shop lots of storage with out buildings lots of privacy with the back deck a must see bathroom needs remolded but all the new fixtures are available and bought and paid for room for a garden or chickens
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $175,000
