 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $199,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $199,000

Country livin' but still close to town and perfect distance to the lake, take a look at this non-perm home with a 1600 fq foot barn that has quite the history behind it. The home is 3 bed 1 bath, has a tool room, and large cielings in the living area also a wood stove great for winter months. Acreage is fenced and crossed fenced for all your animals, barn is about 60 yrs old, the floor is made out of railroad ties, very sturdy and solid, and has easily another 60 yrs left in it. Home is on its own private well, with an upgraded pump in it that was just redone a few years ago. Make this a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New faces file for office

New faces file for office

ELKO – Political newcomers tossed their hat into the ring this week, running for election in several City and County races.

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

Inmate charged in Elko jail attack

ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is accused of punching another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charging a deputy…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News