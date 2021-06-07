3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $199,000

Situated on a great corner lot, this nonpermanent manufactured home is move-in ready! There's fresh paint with an open living area & the kitchen has stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom is large and offers a walk-in closet and large bathroom with big soaking tub. The split bedroom is ideal and the other guest bedrooms are great sizes as well! Outside, the detached garage is insulated and can easily fit your cars, tools & toys! There is also a carport & storage shed that stays. The backyard is fenced and this 1 acre lot has potential for so much more! View More