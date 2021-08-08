Newly Remodeled ! New carpet, Paint inside and outside. Kitchen remodeled new counter tops. Great Views .Back yard fenced, Paved drive way. Sellers and owners are licensed Nevada Real Estate agents.Listing Agent is an principal owner. Remodeled Permanent Manufactured
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $205,000
