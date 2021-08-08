 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $205,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $205,000

Newly Remodeled ! New carpet, Paint inside and outside. Kitchen remodeled new counter tops. Great Views .Back yard fenced, Paved drive way. Sellers and owners are licensed Nevada Real Estate agents.Listing Agent is an principal owner. Remodeled Permanent Manufactured

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News