 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $215,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $215,000

3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home with a shop on over an acre of land in Spring Creek, NV. This property includes a 30' x 40' insulated shop garage with power. The lot has RV parking, a storage shed, and mature trees. The home has a covered deck and porch. The dining room is framed with cut-out walls that make the living space feel open and airy. Split bedroom floorplan with ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Call today to view this property in person.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News