3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $220,000

Country livin' but still close to town and perfect distance to the lake, take a look at this non-perm home with a 1600 fq foot barn that has quite the history behind it. The home is 3 bed 1 bath, has a tool room, and large cielings in the living area also a wood stove great for winter months. Acreage is fenced and crossed fenced for all your animals, barn is about 60 yrs old, the floor is made out of railroad ties, very sturdy and solid, and has easily another 60 yrs left in it. Home is on its own private well, with an upgraded pump in it that was just redone a few years ago. Make this a must see!