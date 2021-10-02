3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $224,900

ROOF WILL BE REPLACED materials are on order-please see PIC of architectural shingle that will be used in photo tab. Check out this perm manufactured home is situated on just over 1 acre with a 900 sf garage. 3 bedrooms 2 baths and 2 living areas. Wood burning stove to help with those cold winter nights. On demand hot water plus all appliances stay. The shop is insulated has concrete floors and power. Fenced front yard and storage shed. Metal siding on the exterior of the home.