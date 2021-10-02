ROOF WILL BE REPLACED materials are on order-please see PIC of architectural shingle that will be used in photo tab. Check out this perm manufactured home is situated on just over 1 acre with a 900 sf garage. 3 bedrooms 2 baths and 2 living areas. Wood burning stove to help with those cold winter nights. On demand hot water plus all appliances stay. The shop is insulated has concrete floors and power. Fenced front yard and storage shed. Metal siding on the exterior of the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – Parents wanting answers about exclusions and quarantines brought their concerns and complaints to school board trustees Tuesday, about …
ELKO – An Illinois man was killed Monday morning in a pileup at a construction zone on U.S. Highway 93 about halfway between Wells and Jackpot…
ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported over the weekend in Elko County as hospitalizations and case numbers remained high.
Misdemeanor offense legislation takes a bite out of crime-fighting
ELKO – Elko County added 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday but no additional deaths were reported.
Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield and fled northbound on US 93
ELKO – The test positivity rate for COVID-19 cases topped 30% in Elko County over the weekend, nearly three times the statewide rate and four …
"Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our healthcare system from being overrun"