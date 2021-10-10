Walk into this spacious modular home which features two large living rooms, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Home as a wood stove for those cold winter nights. Kitchen has double electric oven and a separate cook top with plenty of counter space. The master bedroom has separate his and hers walk in closets and the master bathroom has a separate walk in shower or sit and soak in the garden tub after a long day at work. Home comes with a 768 square foot detached two car garage, and two separate storage sheds in the back of the house. Yard does have a sprinkler system but does not work at this time. Home is on a permanent foundation just needs paperwork done to turn into real property which will be completed by close of escrow.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $225,000
