3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Spring Creek, NV. This home has new carpeting throughout. The large living room features a wood-burning stove. The kitchen has a breakfast bar. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Wood decks on the front and back of the home. The property has a large asphalt driveway and a storage shed with a workbench that stays.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $235,000
