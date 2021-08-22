 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $239,500

A wonderful home situated on over an acre of land with beautiful views of the Ruby Mountains. owner is the listing agent Property is in the process of being painted inside and out, minor repairs are also being made electric baseboard heaters are being removed and replaced by wall units and the carpet will be replaced. estimated time of completion is the first full week in September outside shrubs are being cut back in order to facilitate outside painting once work is completed the features section of this listing will be updated with new photos

