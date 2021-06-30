Brand new home can be ready in within 45 days! Check out this split bedroom floor plan. This new home is to be set on 421 Westby Dr, comes with all original manufacturers warranty. Eligible for USDA 100% financing
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $239,900
