3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $240,000

Located on the corner of Flowing Wells Drive and Diamondback, this one level ALL ELECTRIC home sits on 4.02 acres with unobstructed views of the Rubies. Lot is nice and flat , set up for horses. As you enter the home you have the living room and pellet stove, leading directly into the dining area and Kitchen. Off the kitchen is a spacious pantry room and mud room. Full bathroom and bedroom. On the opposite end of the house you have the Master bedroom, third bedroom and bathroom. Out the sliding door in the dining room you can walk out onto a spacious uncovered patio to enjoy your evening gatherings and views of the valley and Ruby Mountains. This lot also features a large barn and out building. Large mature trees for shade surround the home!